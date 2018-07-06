Police ID Grand Haven drowning victim

Posted 10:10 AM, July 6, 2018, by , Updated at 03:25PM, July 6, 2018

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Police have identified the body recovered at Grand Haven State Park on Thursday as Emmanuel Niyomugabo, 25, from the Grand Rapids area.

Authorities were alerted to a male victim in the water near the state park around 12:30 p.m. Thursday after witnesses reported seeing a body about 30 feet from the shoreline.

Police said Friday afternoon that an autopsy confirmed that Niyomugabo drowned.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety at 616-842-3460.

