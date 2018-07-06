Police: Teen dies in Allegan Co. crash

HOPKINS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities say a teenager died Friday after a crash in Allegan County.

The single-vehicle crash was reported at about 1 p.m. in the area of 20th Street and 136th Avenue. The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says two teenagers were in the car, and one of them was pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s unclear if the other person in the vehicle was injured.

20th Street is currently closed between 135th and 136th avenues in Hopkins Township. Officials say an accident reconstruction crew is working in the area.

This is a developing story