Smoke alarms credited for saving lives in house fire

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Fire officials are crediting smoke alarms for several lives Friday morning.

Authorities say had the resident not been alerted to the danger, the house fire could have ended tragically. But with the help of the alarm, the resident had enough time to safely and quickly notify the fire department.

“If he had slept through that and there hadn’t been an alarm, there is a very good chance he would have died," said GRFD Fire Marshal, Ric Dokter. "It did save his life."

The fire marshal emphasized the importance of working smoke alarms after a house fire on Alpine Avenue Friday morning.

The man inside the home woke up by the loud noises and rushed out of the home with his pets.

“As far as I know, they rescued the bearded dragon and it was alive," said Dokter. “There was some cats, some birds as well.”

He says it's important to have the device in all homes because the chemicals in smoke causes a sleepy effect.

The fire marshal noted that since 2013, the department has installed 50,000 smoke detectors all because of a free program offered to area residents.

"It saved this young man’s life," said Dokter "It could save your family if you’re in the same situation.”

The fire remains under investigation, but was reportedly contained to one room.