Son of Hollywood filmmaker dies after suffering cardiac arrest at Electric Forest

Here is @THR showing my son @hunterlurie the respect he deserves. There were 40,000 people at the @Electric_Forest festival and he was the only one to die. You couldn't find a different way of getting some attention? My God, I miss him so much already. https://t.co/nQp2WfpQ0Y — Rod Lurie (@RodLurie) July 6, 2018

ROTHBURY, Mich. — The son of a Hollywood filmmaker has died following a medical emergency at a West Michigan music festival, his family says.

Hunter Lurie, son of filmmaker Rod Lurie, reportedly died just after midnight July 2. Lurie said in a series of social media posts that the 27-year-old died after suffering a cardiac arrest at the Electric Forest music festival.

Electric Forest is a multi-weekend electronic music festival held annually in Rothbury, Mich.

Rod Lurie says their family will wait until the fall before putting together a memorial service.

Lurie was memorialized by family and friends all over social media following the news of his death.

A representative from the Electric Forest music festival sent FOX 17 the following statement in response to the incident:

“On Friday night of the Second Weekend, the festival’s health and safety team was alerted to a medical emergency involving a patron. Event medical personnel responded alongside Michigan State Police Troopers, and the man was transported to a local hospital. We learned that he passed away after the event. The exact cause of death has yet to be determined Our deepest sympathy goes out to his family and friends. We work year-round with local law enforcement and medical personnel to plan the safest event possible for our guests and staff, and the Forest Family express our genuine sorrow at this tragic loss of life.”

.@gblurie and I are devastated to announce that our son @hunterlurie passed away a bit after midnight on July 2nd. The bright beacon of our lives is gone. His sister @PaigeLurie, along with us and several family/friends were there as he quietly left. https://t.co/B4uXl9qEZu — Rod Lurie (@RodLurie) July 3, 2018