Trooper breaks window to rescue child accidentally locked in vehicle

Posted 3:15 AM, July 6, 2018, by , Updated at 06:19AM, July 6, 2018

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. -- A two year old is safe after being accidentally locked in a car in the 90 degree weather on Thursday in the 10,000 block of James Street in Mottville.

Michigan State Police Trooper Erik Gantert broke the window of the vehicle in order to remove the child from the situation.

According to police, the child was only in the vehicle for 5-10 minutes before the trooper was able to remove the child from the vehicle.

The child was awake and in good health, according to police.

2 comments

    • Michael

      Too bad MSP doesn’t have the tools to open the door without smashing the window. The vehicle owner could have done THAT.

      They are showing over and over why more funding should be going to local law enforcement instead of the traffic only troopers. All the city departments around me carry lockout kits.

      Reply