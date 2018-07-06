Trooper breaks window to rescue child accidentally locked in vehicle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. -- A two year old is safe after being accidentally locked in a car in the 90 degree weather on Thursday in the 10,000 block of James Street in Mottville.

Michigan State Police Trooper Erik Gantert broke the window of the vehicle in order to remove the child from the situation.

According to police, the child was only in the vehicle for 5-10 minutes before the trooper was able to remove the child from the vehicle.

The child was awake and in good health, according to police.