West Michigan health department issues warning about petting zoos

Posted 6:20 AM, July 6, 2018, by , Updated at 09:08AM, July 6, 2018

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. -- Summer is in full swing which means counties across the nation are hosting a variety of fairs and with many offering petting zoos for attendees, the Barry Eaton County Health Department is issuing a warning to parents.

Each year the health department sees many people attending petting zoos become ill due to the germs that the animals carry.

Although petting zoos are safe, many of the animals in the exhibits carry the influenza virus and it can spread to those who interact with the animals.

To prevent attendees from contracting any virus the health department issued the following prevention tips:

  • Wash Your Hands Often
    • Always wash your hands right after coming into contact with the animals.
  • Eat and Drink Safely
    • Don't bring food or drinks near the animal areas.
  • Keep Children Safe around Animals
    • All children under the age of 5 years old need adult supervision while attending a petting zoo.

If you or your children begin to experience any flu like symptoms after attending a petting zoo, it is advised you contact a doctor as soon as possible.

