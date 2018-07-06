× Wyoming pedestrian struck by hit-and-run vehicle

WYOMING, Mich. — A man crossing the street was hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle that fled the scene at midday Friday.

At 12:30 p.m. Friday, Wyoming police and fire units both responded to the 2600 block of Noel Avenue SW in response to reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found that a 58-year-old man had been injured but was alert and conscious.

The investigation showed that the man was hit by a northbound car as he crossed Noel Avenue. The car then fled the scene.

Police said information is sparse but the car was described as a silver and newer model vehicle bearing no license plate but with a temporary dealer issued tag displayed in the rear window. The lone occupant appeared to be an adult black male.

Police said the vehicle likely has fresh front end damage to an unknown degree.

The man who was struck was transported to a local hospital by Life Ambulance with what first responders believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation by the Wyoming Department of Public Safety.