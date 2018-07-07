5-year-old hit and killed by Jimmy John’s driver

Posted 2:47 AM, July 7, 2018, by , Updated at 11:51PM, July 7, 2018

WAYLAND, Mich.–  A 5-year-old boy was hit and killed by a Jimmy John’s delivery driver Friday evening.

The incident happened at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Windsor Woods Estates mobile home park in Wayland.

Police said the young boy rode his bike into the road when the vehicle hit him. The Wayland Police Department issued a correction in a Saturday-evening news release to say the driver was 33 years old, not 17 years old as the initial police report indicated.

Family members told FOX 17 that the driver was making a delivery for Jimmy John’s.

No names are being released.

The incident remains under investigation by the Wayland Police Department.

On Saturday afternoon, the following statement was issued by J.P. Walters, franchise owner of the Wayland Jimmy John’s:

“Yesterday’s accident is a terrible tragedy for everyone involved. Our heartfelt sympathy goes out to the family of the victim. We are fully cooperating with the police as they investigate the incident.”

