A blast from the past at the Turkeyville Vintage Camper Show

MARSHALL, Mich.– You can catch Cornwell’s Turkeyville hosting both a vintage camper show and an arts and crafts show this weekend.

Happening Saturday and Sunday on 15 1/2 Mile Rd in Marshall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Visitors can check out throwback-themed games plus an art gallery and vendor area.

You can even put a cherry on top of your visit with a sundae from the Turkeyville Old Fashioned Ice Cream Parlour.