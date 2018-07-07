× Battle Creek house fire traced to cigarette in trash

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — There were no injuries in a house fire caused by a cigarette Saturday afternoon.

At 12:23 p.m. Saturday, the Battle Creek Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 103 Jericho Road. Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters found flames showing on the exterior of the home.

All occupants were out prior to firefighters’ arrival.

Fire crews stretched an attack line to extinguish the fire and went interior to check for extension. Smoke was then ventilated from the residence.

The fire was contained to the exterior of the building. Damage was estimated at $2,000.

An occupant stated that he had put a cigarette in the trash can on the exterior of the building, which ignired the fire.