Car fatally strikes pedestrian in Ionia County

RONALD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person is dead after a car struck a pedestrian late Friday night in the Orleans area of Ronald Township.

Ionia County Central Dispatch tells FOX 17 it happened around 10:30 p.m. on M-66 (N. State Road), between Long Lake Road and Woods Road.

Dispatchers said late Saturday they didn’t have information from police yet about who the pedestrian was, or how it happened. They’re still investigating.

The driver was not injured. The highway reopened around 3 a.m. Saturday.

We’ll pass along more details from the authorities as soon as they release more information.