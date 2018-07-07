Car fatally strikes pedestrian in Ionia County

Posted 4:46 PM, July 7, 2018, by , Updated at 04:49PM, July 7, 2018

RONALD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person is dead after a car struck a pedestrian late Friday night in the Orleans area of Ronald Township.

Ionia County Central Dispatch tells FOX 17 it happened around 10:30 p.m. on M-66 (N. State Road), between Long Lake Road and Woods Road.

Dispatchers said late Saturday they didn’t have information from police yet about who the pedestrian was, or how it happened.  They’re still investigating.

The driver was not injured. The highway reopened around 3 a.m. Saturday.

We’ll pass along more details from the authorities as soon as they release more information.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s