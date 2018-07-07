× Cats rescued in fire at Holland apartment complex

HOLLAND, Mich. — Six cats were rescued and nobody was injured in a fire at an apartment complex early Saturday morning.

At 1:58 a.m. Saturday, the Holland Department of Public Safety was dispatched to an apartment building fire at 1028 Abbey Court. Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters found heavy fire on the rear exterior of the apartment complex.

All residents were confirmed to have been safely evacuated from the building and firefighters were able to quickly contain and extinguish the fire. Damage from the fire displaced occupants of all eight of the apartments in the building.

Firefighters were able to rescue six cats throughout the course of the blaze.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and remains under investigation by the Holland Department of Public Safety fire marshal. No injuries occurred to residents or responders.

Numerous agencies worked together at this incident. Police from the Holland Department of Public Safety assisted with evacuations and traffic control. Holland Township firefighters assisted on scene providing necessary fire support. Park Township firefighters provided coverage for potential additional incidents within the city Of Holland from the Kollen Park fire station. The Red Cross and Holland Victim Services provided assistance to all families displaced by the fire. Electrical utilities were managed by Holland Public Works and gas service was taken care of by Semco Energy Gas Co. American Medical Response was on scene for medical standby.