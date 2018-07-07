× Co-creator of Spider-Man and Doctor Strange dies

NEW YORK CITY (CNN) — Stephen Ditko, co-creator of Marvel Comics superheroes Spider-Man and Doctor Strange, has died at 90 years old. Ditko was found dead on June 29 in his midtown Manhattan apartment, New York Police Department spokesman George Tsourovakas told CNN.

Ditko was born November 2, 1927 in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, according to his biography on IMDB.

Marvel President Dan Buckley said in a statement “the Marvel family mourns the loss” of Ditko.

“Steve transformed the industry and the Marvel Universe, and his legacy will never be forgotten,” Buckley said. “Our thoughts are with his family, loved ones, and fans during this sad time.”