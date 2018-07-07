Dan Ryan Expressway shut down due to protests
CHICAGO, Illinois– If you’re heading towards Chicago on Saturday make sure to plan your route accordingly because protesters are expected to shut down part of the Dan Ryan Expressway for a peace march.
Reverend Michael Pfleger and other community activists hope the event draws more attention to city gun violence.
The Illinois State Police have warned of arrests if they move forward with the march.
Protesters plan to shut down the northbound lanes of the expressway between 79th and 68th streets from around 10 a.m. to noon.
Bobbie Sue
The protest will do nothing about Chicago gun violence. It may make drivers mad enought to use gun violence.
C
Take every one of the lawbreaking “protestors” and throw their sorry, worthless butts in jail for at least a year. They’re so stupid that they either don’t recognize or care about the growing disdain for them in America that’s alienating themselves from the law abiding majority. The courts in cases like this needed to start treating them like the criminals they are long ago.
Common cents
Big trucks and run them over.
Mike
Your headline says “Dan Ryan expressway SHUT DOWN due to protests”..yet this is at 4:19 a.m and it hasn’t even happened yet or might not??? This is right up near MLive territory in terms of journalism 101…