Dan Ryan Expressway shut down due to protests

CHICAGO, Illinois– If you’re heading towards Chicago on Saturday make sure to plan your route accordingly because protesters are expected to shut down part of the Dan Ryan Expressway for a peace march.

Reverend Michael Pfleger and other community activists hope the event draws more attention to city gun violence.

The Illinois State Police have warned of arrests if they move forward with the march.

Protesters plan to shut down the northbound lanes of the expressway between 79th and 68th streets from around 10 a.m. to noon.