MUSKEGON, Mich.– You can find arts, crafts, food, music, and street performers in Downtown Muskegon.

Saturday is the final day to catch The Lakeshore Art Festival happening from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There are also interactive art stations if you or your kids are feeling creative.

It’s free to attend, but some activities and food are available for purchase.