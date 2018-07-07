× 1 dead, 2 injured in rollover crash

KALAMAZOO, Mich.– An investigation is underway after a rollover crash left one person dead and 2 other injured Friday night.

The incident happened just before 11 p.m. on S Westnedge Ave and Park Pl.

Police say the vehicle left the roadway, struck a pole and rolled over… also striking a bicyclist.

We’re told the passenger of the vehicle had to be extricated from the vehicle and died.

The driver of the vehicle and the bicyclist were both treated for minor injuries.

The roads remain closed for further investigation…

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.