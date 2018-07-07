Fireworks show a real blast in downtown Grand Rapids

Posted 10:54 PM, July 7, 2018, by , Updated at 11:27PM, July 7, 2018

Photo Gallery

Inline

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The skies were mostly clear Saturday night in downtown Grand Rapids – but not for long.

The annual Amway Family Fireworks lit up the night-time sky near Ah-Nab-Awen Park, three days after the Fourth of July.  Holding the festivities on a Saturday obviously accommodates more people than a weekday show would, and is easier from a logistical standpoint in terms of traffic flow in and out of downtown. The event was free and open to the public, and kicked off with music, food trucks, family activities and vendor exhibits.

The fireworks show began at precisely 10:30 p.m., launched from a pedestrian bridge over the Grand River.

The fireworks display ended at 10:53 p.m. to the sound of a lot of appreciative applause.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s