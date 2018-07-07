Fireworks show a real blast in downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The skies were mostly clear Saturday night in downtown Grand Rapids – but not for long.

The annual Amway Family Fireworks lit up the night-time sky near Ah-Nab-Awen Park, three days after the Fourth of July. Holding the festivities on a Saturday obviously accommodates more people than a weekday show would, and is easier from a logistical standpoint in terms of traffic flow in and out of downtown. The event was free and open to the public, and kicked off with music, food trucks, family activities and vendor exhibits.

The fireworks show began at precisely 10:30 p.m., launched from a pedestrian bridge over the Grand River.

The fireworks display ended at 10:53 p.m. to the sound of a lot of appreciative applause.