Fourth of July blood donations

July 7, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– Independence Day might be over but you can still make a difference.

Michigan Blood is asking you to donate during one of its most critical times.

Donations often drop off around holidays when families and people become super busy and/or go out of town.

Making matters worse, high schools and colleges account for 25 % of donations during the school year but, of course, they’re on break.

That is why they are offering you a free gift if you donate between now and July 11th.

If you’d like to help and make a difference head to MIBlood.org to find donation times and locations near you.

