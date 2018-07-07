Instagram thinks you spend too much time on the app

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– Instagram thinks we`re spending too much time on the app because it’s now letting you know when you’re all ‘caught up.’

The apps new feature will alert users that they have seen all of the latest posts in the last 48 hours with a notice that says ‘you`re all caught up.’

According to TechCrunch, the feature will also curb Instagram’s algorithmic scrambling, Which makes it more difficult for users to see old posts.

The brighter side to the whole ideal is that it ensures that new posts will be pushed to the top and ones that have already been seen will disappear.

