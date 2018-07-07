× Jump through the trees and wilderness with TreeRunner’s Fourth of July deals

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– The holiday fun isn’t over because TreeRunner Adventure Park is offering discounts for climbers.

The whole family can enjoy the wilderness and swing from the trees this weekend.

Happening 9 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. till 9 p.m. on Sunday.

The more people you bring in, the more you save.

2 or more climbers = 5% off

4 or more climbers = 10% off

6 or more climbers = 15% off

8 or more climbers = 20% off

10 or more climbers = 25% off