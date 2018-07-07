Know the Law: Difference between state and federal courts
-
Supreme Court lets states legalize sports gambling
-
Supreme Court voids part of crisis pregnancy center law
-
GOP risks fallout from Justice Department move on health law
-
In lawsuit, DNC blames election loss on Trump-Russia alliance
-
Father and son from Kalamazoo arraigned in federal court, including harboring illegal alien charges
-
-
Democrats grill DeVos on school shooting response, transgender students
-
More LGBT issues loom as justices near wedding cake decision
-
In reversal, Trump signs order stopping family separation
-
Michigan Congressmen denied visit to immigrant children separated from families
-
She says federal officials took her daughter while she breastfed the child in a detention center
-
-
Brother of NBA’s Zach Randolph killed outside of Indiana bar
-
Michigan marijuana legalization ballot drive is certified
-
Trump loses effort to block 2 California immigration laws