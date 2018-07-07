Navy Chief to speak in Muskegon Saturday

MUSKEGON, Mich.– A Michigan native and chief of staff in the U.S. Navy will be speaking Saturday on modern naval operations.

Captain Jeffery Griffen will speak at 3 p.m. on the tank deck of LST 393 Veterans Museum in Muskegon.

Griffin was presented a Legion of Merit Medal in May after 32 years of service in the U.S. Navy.

During his career, his assignments included serving on and commanding guided missile destroyers and cruisers.

Anyone taking a tour at the time is welcome to join the audience.

Tours are $8 for adults and $5 for students.

