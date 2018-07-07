One dead after car, motorcycle collide in Crockery Township

UPDATE 7:21pm Saturday – The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says 36-year-old Beau McDonald was the Grand Rapids man killed Saturday in the crash in Crockery Township.

In a news release issued at 7:21 p.m. Saturday, police say McDonald was driving a 2006 Honda motorcycle eastbound on Cleveland Street, and 33-year-old Aaron Ruiz of Holland was heading west on Cleveland Street while driving a 2007 Honda CRV.

Sheriff’s investigators say “both vehicles had a yellow light….Ruiz entered the intersection to turn southbound on M-231 when the rear portion of his vehicle was struck by the eastbound motorcycle. Beau McDonald was thrown from his motorcycle as a result of the accident…”.

Police say a backseat passenger in the car, Daniel Ruiz, was taken to Hackley Hospital in “good” condition.

———-EARLIER STORY:

NUNICA, Mich. — Ottawa County Sheriff deputies say a Grand Rapids man was killed Saturday afternoon in a car/motorcycle crash in Crockery Township.

The county’s Central Dispatch Authority says it happened around 3:56 p.m., at Cleveland Street and M-231. That’s in the Nunica area of the township.

Sheriff’s deputies tell FOX 17’s Kyle Wells on the scene that three people were in the car when the crash occurred, and one of the passengers – from Grand Rapids – was taken Mercy Health Hackley Hospital in Muskegon for treatment. There was no early word on the extent of injuries, but deputies say that person, as well as the Grand Rapids motorcyclist who was killed, were in their “early 30s”.

An investigation is underway as to how it happened, and police say a Medical Examiner has been summoned to the scene.

Deputies told FOX 17 they expected to have the crash scene cleaned up by about 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

We’ll have more details as they become available.