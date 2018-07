× Pedestrian dead after being hit in Mecosta County

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich.– One man is dead after being hit by a car early Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. on Mckinley Rd near 150th Ave in Colfax Twp.

Police say the driver was heading westbound when she struck and killed the 25-year-old male .

We’re also told the male was possibly suicidal.

Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor.

No names have been released yet.