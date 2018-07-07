× Car shot up at Ottawa County Meijer store

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting of a vehicle that happened outside a Meijer store early Saturday morning.

The incident happened just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday at the Meijer at 550 Baldwin St.

At 3:30 a.m. Ottawa County Central Dispatch received reports of people hearing gunshots in the area of the Meijer store. Meanwhile, a nearby sheriff’s deputy on patrol also heard the shots fired and saw an unknown vehicle fleeing at a high rate of speed.

That deputy then saw another vehicle at the Meijer store with several flat tires and damage consistent with being struck by gunfire. Witnesses reported seeing a male subject fleeing from that vehicle.

Police set up a perimeter and a suspect was located and taken into custody without incident. That suspect was not injured and is being held in the Ottawa County jail.

The investigation showed that two vehicles originally were involved in an altercation in the Grand Rapids area that entered into Ottawa County, including near the Meijer store.

Police are still working to obtain a description of the vehicle that fled the area.

Anybody with any information should contact the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at (616) 738-4000, Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1-800-249-0911 or Silent Observer at (616) 994-7850.