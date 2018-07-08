× 12 years later: Officer Robert Kozminski remembered

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Sunday marked 11 years since Grand Rapids Police Officer Robert Kozminski was killed in the line of duty.

On July 8, 2007, Officer Kozminski was securing the scene of a domestic dispute on Emerald Avenue when he was shot. He was just 29 years old and a seven-year veteran of the police force.

Several fundraising efforts have taken place over the years to memorialize Kozminski. At an event last year, his daughter spoke to FOX 17, remembering her father.

“My dad was always there for me when I was little, even when everything was tough,” said Kailey Kozminski. “I feel like he’d want me to do the best I could at being the person I am because he was amazing to me.”

After his death, he was awarded the Grand Rapids Police Memorial Award of Honor.

The man responsible for his death, Jeffrey VanVels, is behind bars for life.