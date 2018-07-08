× 4 hurt in 3 vehicles and pedestrian crash in Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A pedestrian was hospitalized and three other people were injured in a three-vehicle traffic crash Saturday afternoon.

According to Grand Haven Police, at 2:46 p.m. Saturday a 48-year-old Caledonia man suffered a medical emergency while driving westbound on Jackson and struck a vehicle in the rear that was driven by a 48-year-old Ludington man at Chinook Pier.

The Caledonia man’s vehicle continued onto Harbor and then rear-ended another vehicle driven by a 61-year-old Grand Haven woman, which went off the roadway and struck a 70-year-old West Olive woman who was walking on the sidewalk.

The Caledonia man’s vehicle then struck an electric pole, broke it in half, crossed traffic and came to a stop on the opposite side of the roadway.

North Ottawa Community Hospital was called to the scene and treated all patients with Grand Haven Department of Public Safety officers. The scene was immediately roped off due to the live electrical wires down until BLP arrived on scene.

The pedestrian was transported to Holland Community Hospital by ambulance where she was treated for a cut on the head.

The Grand Haven woman was taken to North Ottawa Community Hospital where she was treated for a broken arm. Meanwhile, the Ludington man suffered a back injury but both he and the Caledonia man declined medical treatment at the scene.

The Caledonia man will be referred to the Secretary of State’s Office for an evaluation of his driver’s license.