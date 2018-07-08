A pleasant and warmer Sunday in West Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN –We have plenty of sunshine for the day with more comfortable air. After a cool start, temperatures will work above average in the upper 80s with decreased humidity. High pressure nearby will lead toward the calm conditions and sunshine for a next few days.

Dew points will continue to be low through the weekend, but will slowly work towards the muggy mark heading into the work week. The latter half of Monday we will see dew points rise and stay in the muggy range through much of the work week.

A very similar pattern will hold true into the beginning of the work week with some added cloud cover. The next main rain chance doesn't arrive in West Michigan until Friday.