Alcohol believed to be factor in off road vehicle crash

Posted 4:44 AM, July 8, 2018, by

HEATH TWP., Mich. — Deputies say that alcohol is believed to play a factor in a collision leaving one person is dead and another injured.

The incident happened just after 10 p.m. Saturday night off 47th Street in Heath Township.

Police tell us that an off road vehicle struck a fallen tree on a trail in the Allegan State Game Area.

The driver of the off road vehicle sustained an injury, while the 27 year old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

No names have been released just yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s