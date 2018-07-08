× Alcohol believed to be factor in off road vehicle crash

HEATH TWP., Mich. — Deputies say that alcohol is believed to play a factor in a collision leaving one person is dead and another injured.

The incident happened just after 10 p.m. Saturday night off 47th Street in Heath Township.

Police tell us that an off road vehicle struck a fallen tree on a trail in the Allegan State Game Area.

The driver of the off road vehicle sustained an injury, while the 27 year old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

No names have been released just yet.