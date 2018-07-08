× Alcohol + no seat belt = bad crash in Ottawa County

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A driver was critically injured in an early Sunday morning crash that involved alcohol and no seat belt usage.

At 12:45 a.m. Sunday, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash on Arthur Street east of 48th Avenue in Wright Township. The investigation revealed that a 1998 Saturn driven by a 24-year-old Marne resident was westbound on Arthur Street near 48th when it left the roadway and hit a tree on the north side of road.

The driver was pinned in the vehicle, extricated and taken by Life EMS ambulance to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids where they were listed in critical condition.

The driver was not wearing seat belt and deputies said alcohol appeared to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.