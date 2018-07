× Annual Lowell Riverwalk Festival

LOWELL, Mich. — Many people will be in downtown Lowell for the 24th annual Riverwalk Festival.

The three day event starts Thursday, July 12th and runs through Saturday, July 14th.

The family-friendly event features music, art, food, and even games for kids.

There will also be fireworks, a farmer’s market, and a classic car show.

The festival starts at noon on Thursday and Friday, and at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

For more information, visit riverwalkfestival.org.