Camp manager hospitalized after Cass County propane explosion

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — One person was injured in a propane explosion at a Bible camp Sunday morning.

Cass County Sheriff Richard Behnke reported that deputies responded to a propane tank explosion at 9:20 a.m. Sunday. The blast occurred at the Bair Lake Bible Camp in Jones.

The investigation showed that Facilities Manager David Stiles, 44, of Jones was doing a maintenance treatment of a cabin when a propane tank exploded. He was injured in the blast and was airlifted to South Bend (Ind.) Memorial Hospital by MedFlight.

Due to the explosion, the cabin caught fire and was extinguished by the Newberg Township Fire Department.

Behnke noted that care must be used when using propane tanks. Propane is very easily ignited and can cause severe injuries. If you hear or smell propane’s rotten egg smell, leave the area and contact emergency services immediately.

The incident remains under investigation by the Cass county Sheriff’s Department.