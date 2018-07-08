× Consumer Alert: Samsung phones sending photos to random contacts

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you own a Samsung Galaxy S9 or the Note 8, your privacy may be at risk.

The phones may be sending photos to your contacts without your knowledge.

Photos are sent randomly with no trace of the messages to prove that it happened.

The only proof is the response you might receive from a recipient surprised to see pictures from you without any explanation.

Samsung says the cause of the issue is unknown at this time, but the company is investigating the matter.

If you are a victim, the company is offering fixes for the defects.