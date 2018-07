× GR Start Garden Demo Day awarding 10 winners with 200,000 dollars

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An initiative that launched in January, seeking ideas from local entrepreneurs, is about to choose its 10 winners.

Start Garden is awarding them with 200,000 dollars Tuesday.

Admission to the event is free. To register, you can search the event on eventbrite.

They had 100 total entries up for consideration.

You can still see many of those ideas at 20 Monroe Live.