× Racers face off in Grand Haven Triathlon

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Racers are gearing up for the annual Grand Haven Triathlon.

The event kicks off Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. along Lake Michigan.

It will feature awards, raffles, live music, and more.

Registration ranges from 95 to 165 dollars the day of the race.

For more information visit www.grandhaventri.com.