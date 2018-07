× Rock, Roar and Pour at John Ball Zoo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The zoo isn’t just for kids anymore. Adults now have the opportunity to experience the zoo in a unique and entertaining way.

John Ball Zoo is hosting its 2nd annual Rock, Roar, and Pour event, kicking off Thursday, July 12th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

It will feature live music, food and drinks, and animal encounters.

Tickets are just 26 dollars but you must be 21 or over to attend.

For more information head to www.jbzoo.org.