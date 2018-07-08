Motorcycle ride raises $6K to send veterans on Honor Flight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMZOO, Mich-- It was a special day for some of Michigan’s veterans, participating in one of the biggest fundraisers for the Talons Out Honor Flight.

On Sunday, in Kalamazoo, more than 200 people came out with their motorcycles in an effort to help send West Michigan veterans to the National Monument in Washington D.C.

The 104-mile ride ended at the Fort Custer National Cemetery after going through Schoolcraft, Vicksburg and Galesburg.

Bobbie Bradley, the Talons Out Honor Flight president, says the organization flys WWII, Korean, and Vietnam veterans from all conflicts to Washington DC for a day of honor to thank them for their service and everything they've done for our country.

Sunday's event featured a wreath tapping ceremony, National Anthem, and flag folding ceremony.

"You come into a national cemetery like this and you drive down this row of flags and it's just all so humbling in a lot of aspects," said Tamara Bird, the organization’s volunteer coordinator.

The National Color Guard handed over the newly folded flag to a surprised but honored Vietnam veteran.

Ricky Meek the Army’s 25th Infantry and received the special recognition

“What an honor, Meek said. “I had no idea that they were going to do this and they just picked me out of the crowd and I’m so thankful. I accept it for my fallen brothers.”

We're told more than $6,000 was raised.

