First four boys rescued from cave in Thailand

Posted 8:51 AM, July 8, 2018, by , Updated at 11:33AM, July 8, 2018

Rescue efforts are underway and hopes are high, after 12 boys and their soccer coach trapped in a Thai cave for more than a week were found alive.

MAE SAI, Thailand (CNN) — The Thai Navy SEAL official Facebook page reports that four members of the Wild Boar soccer team are out of the cave.

A U.S. official briefed on the operation also confirmed to CNN that four boys were safely out of the cave.

Earlier a rescuer told CNN he had seen at least three.

An official told CNN that it will now be 10 to 20 hours before divers can go back into the cave.

This comes several hours after a team of 13 international cave diving experts and five Thai Navy SEALs entered the cave to begin the treacherous attempt to accompany the boys one by one through the flooded, narrow tunnels.

