Two people facing drug charges after fight breaks out in South Haven

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich.– Police responded to a scene on Saturday night after receiving multiple calls of a large fight and shots fired.

The incident took place just before 9 p.m. on Kalamazoo and Cartwright Street.

When police arrived they located the subject fighting and arrested 2 people for aggravated assault, resisting arrest and obstructing officers.

Police say that suspected heroin was recovered from the scene.

They also say that there was no evidence of shots being fired and that there was another private gathering in the area and could have been firecrackers because they received complaint calls of fireworks in the area.

One of the individuals, who was arrested, the victim in the fight was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. While the suspect is currently lodged at the Van Buren County Jail waiting to be arraigned.

Both the victim and suspect are facing felony drug charges.