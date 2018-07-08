× Wyoming Department of Public Safety to host open house

WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Department of Public Safety is holding an open house where kids can meet first responders.

The open house is planned for Tuesday, July 10th from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the fire station on Gezon Parkway in Wyoming.

Families will get a chance to tour the fire station and see all of the different equipment.

Wyoming Mayor, Jack Poll, will also be there to talk to members of the community.

There will also be a K9 demonstration and a ton of fun activities for kids.