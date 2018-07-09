× 2 critically injured in Berrien Co. motorcycle crash

BERTRAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two teenagers were critically injured Monday when the motorcycle they were on collided with a car

The crash was reported at about 3:36 p.m. at the intersection of eastbound US-12 and the northbound US-31 Bypass exit ramp. The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office says a 23-year-old Indiana man driving a car failed to yield the right of way when entering onto US-12. He pulled in front of a motorcycle driven by an 18-year-old from Galien, Mich.

The motorcyclist and their 17-year-old passenger from Niles, Mich., were both hospitalized and are in critical condition.

Two child passengers in the car, ages 10 and 7 years old, were also hospitalized with injuries. Two adult passengers in the car were treated at the scene of the crash for minor injuries, the sheriff’s office said in a release.

The crash remains under investigation.