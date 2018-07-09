2 critically injured in Berrien Co. motorcycle crash
BERTRAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two teenagers were critically injured Monday when the motorcycle they were on collided with a car
The crash was reported at about 3:36 p.m. at the intersection of eastbound US-12 and the northbound US-31 Bypass exit ramp. The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office says a 23-year-old Indiana man driving a car failed to yield the right of way when entering onto US-12. He pulled in front of a motorcycle driven by an 18-year-old from Galien, Mich.
The motorcyclist and their 17-year-old passenger from Niles, Mich., were both hospitalized and are in critical condition.
Two child passengers in the car, ages 10 and 7 years old, were also hospitalized with injuries. Two adult passengers in the car were treated at the scene of the crash for minor injuries, the sheriff’s office said in a release.
The crash remains under investigation.
2 comments
John
People driving cars would learn to pay much more attention if the Police would start writing Tickets to these people that hit a biker. IE: ticket for Careless and Reckless, 1 year license suspension.
paul
anyone riding a motorcycle these days… is a gambler with his own future, and maybe his or her life. it is yet another form of dangerous, risky behavior that can easily end in tragedy.. and almost always for the biker.. Just knowing the amount of distracted drivers.. should make you want more protection of your precious life…. not less. That pavement is really really hard.. and unforgiving. Think about it