Trump nominates Brett Kavanaugh to Supreme Court
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is nominating influential conservative Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court as he seeks to shift the nation’s highest court further to the right.
Trump chose the 53-year-old federal appellate judge for the seat opened up by the retirement of Justice Anthony Kennedy. Kavanaugh would be less receptive to abortion and gay rights than Kennedy was.
Kavanaugh is Trump’s second high court pick after Justice Neil Gorsuch. Kavanaugh and Gorsuch served as law clerks to Kennedy at the same time early in their legal careers.
Kavanaugh is a longtime fixture of the Republican legal establishment. He has been a judge on the federal appeals court in Washington since 2006. He also was a key aide to Kenneth Starr during his investigation of President Bill Clinton and worked in the White House during George W. Bush’s presidency.
4 comments
C
The confirmation is going to be brutal, but ultimately, Kavanaugh’s place on the Court will be approved. Next to resign should be Ginsburg, but she’s not likely to do that until she feels necessary for whatever reasons. A great day for the people of our country, and although they’d never say so, that includes most Democrats.
Augster
Ginsburg resign? Sorry to sound less humanitarian than you, C. Ginsburg has lived longer than anyone I know plagued by pancreatic cancer. The hubris on show by her with Hilary’s guaranteed win was extraordinary. I’m willing to bet she remains until the cruel facts of nature prevail. I’m not panning you, C, I just want it to be known that this woman was so vain that she set herself up as a sitting duck. I hope our beloved Justice Thomas has a better feel for the political climate of the future. The world will be better for all that love freedom and Our Country as founded.
C
Augster, all federal judges, from bankruptcy judges on up, only leave their positions in one of three ways. They die, they’re impeached, or they resign. At this time, Ginsburg has avoided the first two, which leaves the third. Like it or not, she doesn’t seem inclined to quit, and although I can’t wait for her to leave, I wouldn’t wish death upon her to make me happy.
Kevin Rahe
The Supreme Court often gets it right, but they’ve also made decisions that impose tremendous injustice on our society, such as Roe v. Wade and Obergefell. Hopefully Kavanaugh’s confirmation can lead the court to get fewer such decisions wrong.