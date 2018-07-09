Contribute to health care research by joining “All of Us”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In the fall of 2017, Spectrum Health launched the All of Us Research Program – the largest research program in U.S. history. Spectrum Health is one of many health care organizations across the country working with the National Institutes of Health to engage one million volunteers in this historic program.

Dave Chesla and Cheryl Johnson discuss the All of Us Research program, and what they hope it will accomplish.

The goal of this program is to advance health care that is designed for each individual based on their biological makeup. Everybody is different, and today most medicine and treatments are delivered in a one-size-fits all approach. A medical treatment that works for one person usually doesn’t work for another.

By creating a large database from a million people, researchers may be able to make new discoveries about prevention, treatments, and hopefully cures. What they learn could improve health for generations to come.

There are few things that make this study different from others.

Most research studies are centered on a specific disease or illness and are only open to those living with that particular disease. This program is open to everyone because it’s not studying one thing but rather creating a large database for many researchers to study many things.

We consider our participants in the All of Us Research Program to be “partners”. They will have access to study information and they will have the opportunity to learn some of their own health indicators by information they get back.

Perhaps most importantly, they will be a part of making history in improving the health for their communities, themselves and future generations.

Anyone 18 or older and lives in the United States can take part in the program. The program is free and will open to children sometime in 2019.

Participants must do the following:

Provide consent and access to medical record

Complete lifestyle surveys

Visit clinic for exam and biosamples

Receive $25 gift card

Share with others

Interested in learning more? Spectrum Health is holing a special event, A Celebration of You, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Salvation Army Kroc Center in Grand Rapids. The event is free and open to the community, but need to register by calling 1-833-564-6255.

To learn more about the All of Us Research Program, visit spectrumhealth.org/allofus.