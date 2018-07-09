Gas station robbed at gunpoint; suspects at large
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. — Police are searching for two suspects accused of robbing a gas station with a gun.
It happened just before 2 a.m. at the AGO Gas Station, 220 Main Street, in St. Joseph.
Police responded but the two suspects were able to get away.
The first suspect is described as a light-skinned black male with curly short hair. Suspect is believed to be in his teens to early 20’s. He was wearing a gray Nike hooded sweatshirt, gray sweat pants and black shoes.
The second suspect is described as a dark-skinned black male with short hair. Suspect is believed to be in his teens to early 20’s. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweat pants and white shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Joseph Department of Public Safety.
1 Comment
learnedmylesson25
WOODTV policy. Is that it refuses to give the race of the suspects,like today when Shaw was reading the story next to Leon Hendrix.It seems that censorship of public safety information is happening there.Their broadcast license should be suspended.