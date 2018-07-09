× Gas station robbed at gunpoint; suspects at large

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. — Police are searching for two suspects accused of robbing a gas station with a gun.

It happened just before 2 a.m. at the AGO Gas Station, 220 Main Street, in St. Joseph.

Police responded but the two suspects were able to get away.

The first suspect is described as a light-skinned black male with curly short hair. Suspect is believed to be in his teens to early 20’s. He was wearing a gray Nike hooded sweatshirt, gray sweat pants and black shoes.

The second suspect is described as a dark-skinned black male with short hair. Suspect is believed to be in his teens to early 20’s. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweat pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Joseph Department of Public Safety.