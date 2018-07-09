Michigan native reportedly a top SCOTUS contender

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.-- A big day for President Trump who is expected to announce his supreme court nominee to replace the retiring justice, Anthony Kennedy.

The Chief Executive is choosing among four top candidates.. including Michigan native judge Raymond Kethledge, who lives in Oakland County.

According to the Detroit News, Kethledge is one of four federal appeals judges named as top contenders to replace the retiring justice.

The president says he has still not made a final decision but will by tonight where he'll make a primetime address at 9 p.m. which you can watch on FOX 17.

We spoke to a West Michigan professor during FOX 17 Morning News about his expertise of the president's replacement.