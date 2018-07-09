Michigan native reportedly a top SCOTUS contender

Posted 5:26 AM, July 9, 2018, by , Updated at 07:03AM, July 9, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.-- A big day for President Trump who is expected to announce his supreme court nominee to replace the retiring justice, Anthony Kennedy.

The Chief Executive is choosing among four top candidates.. including Michigan native judge Raymond Kethledge, who lives in Oakland County.
According to the Detroit News, Kethledge is one of four federal appeals judges named as top contenders to replace the retiring justice.

The president says he has still not made a final decision but will by tonight where he'll make a primetime address at 9 p.m. which you can watch on FOX 17.

We spoke to a West Michigan professor during FOX 17 Morning News about his expertise of the president's replacement.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s