Music can be a key component in helping kids advance their math and reading skills. Mind Meets Music, an academic achievement program which uses music to help local area classrooms learn how to read and do math, now has a free app to help kids keep up on their skills over the summer.

Dr. Monique Salinas talks about how the app works, and how it's being used in local classrooms across West Michigan.

For more information, or to download the app, visit mindmeetsmusic.com or call (616)-419-4329.