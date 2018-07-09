Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for July 9

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. A truck taking Georgia peaches on tour is in West Michigan for a couple of days.

The Peach Truck Tour, which has been a big hit on social media, was in Holland on Sunday, and will be in Grand Rapids, Hudsonville, Comstock Park, Allendale and Kalamazoo on Monday.

The first-come, first-served peaches are available by the half bushel for $40.

Stephen and Jessica Rose, of Nashville, Tennessee, run the tour. Their mission is to bring fresh Georgia peaches to people who don't normally have access to them.

The couple expect to sell millions of peaches this and next month in Michigan and other stops in Tennessee, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Indiana.

If you miss it this time around, the peach truck, the peach truck tour will be back in West Michigan July 30. For locations and times for today, head to thepeachtruck.com.

2. West Michigan is adding another CoreLife restaurant that thrives on healthier food options.

CoreLife eatery will open on Brenton road in East Grand Rapids on Friday.

The restaurant offers customers fresh options with greens, grains, and broth-based dishes.

The food is also made without trans fats, artificial colors, sweeteners, and other additives.

There are other locations in Portage and Grandville.

3. Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park is preparing for a rare bloom later this month: Putricia, the gardens' corpse flower.

Workers have been tracking its rapid growth over the past two weeks.

In a Facebook post, the gardens say they expect the flower to bloom sometime between July 11-14.

The plant is named after its strong odor, that smells like rotting meat to attract insects to get pollinated.

4. Chick-Fil-A is named America's favorite fast-food restaurant for the third year in the row.

The chain is taking the top spot in this year's American Customer Satisfaction Index's Restaurant Report, which ranks customer experience in both fast food and more traditional restaurants.

They surveyed more than 22,000 American consumers.

Chick-Fil-A got a satisfaction score of 87 out of 100.

Panera Bread and Papa John's tied for second, and Subway came in third.

5. Plus, don't forget, on Tuesday people can get free Chick-Fil-A if they dress like a cow.

It's Cow Appreciation Day, from opening to 7 p.m.

Adults dressed in any sort of cow attire will get a free entree, and children in cow costumes can get a free kids meal.