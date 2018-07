Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park is preparing for a rare bloom this month.

'Putricia' is the Gardens' corpse flower.

Workers have been tracking its rapid growth over the past two weeks.

In a Facebook post, the Gardens says they expect the flower to bloom sometime between July 11 and 14.

The plant is named after its strong odor that smells like rotting meat to attract insects to get pollinated.