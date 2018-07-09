Road reopens after person hit by vehicle in Holland

Posted 7:41 PM, July 9, 2018, by , Updated at 08:25PM, July 9, 2018

HOLLAND, Mich. — Authorities say a man was injured Monday when he was were struck by a vehicle in Holland.

It happened at about 7 p.m. as the man was attempting to cross Butternut Drive near James Street.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department dispatch says he reportedly suffered a cut to the head but was conscious and talking.

Officials say a portion of Butternut was closed, but has since reopened.

The man is expected to recover.

1 Comment

  • Shiloh's Mom

    Who wrote this article – a 4th grader? Twice he/she showed complete ignorance of the BASIC writing rule of subject-verb agreement. Once again, laziness, ignorance, lack of proofreading and complete unprofessionalism rules in this embarrassingly poorly written article. Seriously, do these writers actually have a college degree in Journalism? How in the world do they get jobs with such poor writing skills? Last time I checked a career in journalism means you should be expected to be an expert in proper writing, spelling, grammar, sentence structure, etc. But in this case – EPIC FAIL!!!!!

    Reply