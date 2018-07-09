Road reopens after person hit by vehicle in Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. — Authorities say a man was injured Monday when he was were struck by a vehicle in Holland.

It happened at about 7 p.m. as the man was attempting to cross Butternut Drive near James Street.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department dispatch says he reportedly suffered a cut to the head but was conscious and talking.

Officials say a portion of Butternut was closed, but has since reopened.

The man is expected to recover.