Road reopens after person hit by vehicle in Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. — Authorities say a man was injured Monday when he was were struck by a vehicle in Holland.
It happened at about 7 p.m. as the man was attempting to cross Butternut Drive near James Street.
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department dispatch says he reportedly suffered a cut to the head but was conscious and talking.
Officials say a portion of Butternut was closed, but has since reopened.
The man is expected to recover.
1 Comment
Shiloh's Mom
Who wrote this article – a 4th grader? Twice he/she showed complete ignorance of the BASIC writing rule of subject-verb agreement. Once again, laziness, ignorance, lack of proofreading and complete unprofessionalism rules in this embarrassingly poorly written article. Seriously, do these writers actually have a college degree in Journalism? How in the world do they get jobs with such poor writing skills? Last time I checked a career in journalism means you should be expected to be an expert in proper writing, spelling, grammar, sentence structure, etc. But in this case – EPIC FAIL!!!!!