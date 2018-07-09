The Mystery Spot, a place where gravity goes haywire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Just five miles beyond the Mackinaw Bridge is a place where gravity goes haywire, and the laws of physics are constantly broken. If summer travels lead you to the Upper Peninsula, The Mystery Spot in St. Ignace is a must-see destination.

At the Mystery Spot, visitors can stop by and see a disproportionate house, defying the rules of architecture thanks to the weird force of gravity in the area. People can go into the house themselves to experience this supernatural phenomenon, get a tour of the area, and even go on a zip line tour to get a beautiful view of Lake Superior.

Leigh Ann had the opportunity to check out the supernatural space during her trip up north.

